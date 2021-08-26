UrduPoint.com

Art, Designing Exhibition Held In WSU

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

Art, designing exhibition held in WSU

Women University of Swabi (WUS) here Thursday holds a exhibition of pictures and designing made by students of Fine Arts and Designing Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Women University of Swabi (WUS) here Thursday holds a exhibition of pictures and designing made by students of Fine Arts and Designing Department.

Addressing a ceremony after visiting the exhibition, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Professor Syed Mukarram Shah said that exhibition would help inculcating new trends and tendencies in students that were being adopted by artists in changing scenario of art and fashion worldwide.

He said that students should apprise themselves of new techniques of designing aiming introducing versatility and modernity in their work. He said that contributions of students depict their creativity skills and perception of mind needed to compete the new trends adopted by artists working in textile industry around the globe. He also distributed prizes and certificates among students.

