Art & Drawing Contest Held To Mark Literacy Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In reference to ‘World Literacy Day’, different activities were organized at schools
in the district.
The competitions of Bazm-e-Adab, games, art and drawing were held among students
of the literacy schools.
A district level contest was held at district literacy office, Faisalabad in which students from all tehsils
participated.
The theme of the contest was ‘Education Gives a Message of Peace’.
A student, Sakeena Bibi, from Maqbool Town, an additional locality of Chak No 100-JB stood
first in the contest.
District Literacy Officer Naveedul Haq distributed prizes among winners.
