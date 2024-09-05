Open Menu

Art & Drawing Contest Held To Mark Literacy Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024

Art & Drawing contest held to mark literacy day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In reference to ‘World Literacy Day’, different activities were organized at schools

in the district.

The competitions of Bazm-e-Adab, games, art and drawing were held among students

of the literacy schools.

A district level contest was held at district literacy office, Faisalabad in which students from all tehsils

participated.

The theme of the contest was ‘Education Gives a Message of Peace’.

A student, Sakeena Bibi, from Maqbool Town, an additional locality of Chak No 100-JB stood

first in the contest.

District Literacy Officer Naveedul Haq distributed prizes among winners.

