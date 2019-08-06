Art exhibition at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A two-day group painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked off under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest

The exhibition was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and RAC Director Waqar Ahmed flanked by senior artist Syed Najam Kazmi, Ahmed Habib and Mahmood Ali. The exhibition featuring the landscape of Pakistan was comprised of more than 100 art pieces while most of them are oil on canvas.

More than 26 artists participated in the exhibition.On the occasion , RAC Director Waqar Ahmad said that the arts council has always arranged programs of standard quality for the people of twin cities.

He thanked distinguished guests and said that the council has decided to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.

The exhibition will continue for general public until August 7.The artists include Syeda Nadia Raza, Rimsha Shahzadi, Nabeela Ahmed, Maliha Mushahid, Maria Kareem, Anzal Ahmed, Aizaz Ahmed, Nawaz Khan, Mehreen, Syeda Ayesha Zahid, Fasih Farooq, Mehek Hussain, Sharez Khan, Rabia Kanwal, Ejaz Khan, Mahmood Ali, Saima Amir, Mirza Shakil Ahmed, Qurtul Ain, Saman Khalid Madeeha Baiq, Maheen Khan, Altaf Ahmed, Lubna James, Ahmed Habib and Younis Roomi.