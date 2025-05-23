Art exhibition ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ pays stirring tribute to armed forces' bravery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A powerful and emotionally resonant art exhibition titled “Bunyan Um Marsoos – Canvas ki Zubani” opened on Friday at the Lok Virsa Art Gallery to pay heartfelt tributes to the unwavering courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, bringing together diverse art forms that echo nation’s pride and resilience.

The exhibition, organized by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) under the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, celebrated the courage, patriotism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces through the vibrant language of art.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi, inaugurated the event while Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Asad Rehman Gillani also attended the ceremony, along with a diverse audience including artists, students, veterans, and members of the general public.

The exhibition featured works in a variety of mediums including oil painting, pencil sketching, calligraphy, truck art, and wood carving, each piece reflecting deep national pride and reverence for the country’s defenders.

The contributing artists include Muhammad Farid (Truck Art), Muzzamil (Sketching), Irfan Butt (Wood Carving), Muhammad Kabir (Calligraphy), and Muhammad Hanif Ullah (Painting), whose works captivated visitors with their creative storytelling and patriotic symbolism.

Speaking at the occasion, Aurangzeb Khichi praised the role of the armed forces in securing the nation’s success and security. “This exhibition is a tribute to our heroes — an artistic salute to their bravery, commitment, and sacrifices.

Our political and military leadership responded to Indian aggression in an unprecedented and unified manner, setting a new benchmark in national defense.”

He emphasized that Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos has brought the nation together in solidarity, adding, “The way our armed forces stood tall in the face of challenges is deeply inspiring. I pray that Allah continues to protect them as they protect us.”

Aurangzeb Khichi also lauded the Prime Minister’s decision to promote General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, calling it a wise and historic move aligned with the aspirations of the people. “General Asim Munir is truly the most deserving officer in the current era to be honoured with this title,” he remarked.

He movingly recalled how Air Force fighter pilots signed their wills before going on missions, a striking symbol of sacrifice and devotion.

He announced that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture will produce a documentary to chronicle the efforts of the armed forces and preserve their legacy through media.

He also announced that the best artwork on display during the exhibition will be considered for a prize.

The officials of Lok Virsa were present on the occasion and expressed appreciation for the overwhelming public interest.

The exhibition, which runs until May 25, continues to draw large crowds and serves as a testament to the nation's united spirit and artistic pride in its armed forces.