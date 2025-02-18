Art Exhibition “Elements In Motion’ Will Be Held On Feb19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:47 PM
An art exhibition titled "Elements in Motion", showcasing the works of five distinguished artists, will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Alliance Française de Karachi, Galaxy Block 8, Clifton, Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An art exhibition titled "Elements in Motion", showcasing the works of five distinguished artists, will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Alliance Française de Karachi, Galaxy Block 8, Clifton, Karachi.
The exhibition will be inaugurated by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.
The exhibition will feature the works of renowned artists Abdul Jabbar, Arif Ansari, Khusro Sabzwari, Shan Raza Amrohvi, and S.M. Naqvi.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud14 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case18 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1918 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition “Elements in Motion’ will be held on Feb1953 seconds ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM14 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss digitalization of labour department54 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chairs meeting of social organizations56 seconds ago
-
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires pays courtesy call on PM56 seconds ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khwarij in S. Waziristan57 seconds ago
-
PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking8 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered8 minutes ago