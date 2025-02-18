Open Menu

Art Exhibition “Elements In Motion’ Will Be Held On Feb19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:47 PM

An art exhibition titled "Elements in Motion", showcasing the works of five distinguished artists, will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Alliance Française de Karachi, Galaxy Block 8, Clifton, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An art exhibition titled "Elements in Motion", showcasing the works of five distinguished artists, will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Alliance Française de Karachi, Galaxy Block 8, Clifton, Karachi.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

The exhibition will feature the works of renowned artists Abdul Jabbar, Arif Ansari, Khusro Sabzwari, Shan Raza Amrohvi, and S.M. Naqvi.

