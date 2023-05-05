UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Art exhibition held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an art exhibition at Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery of the Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro (SABS) University of Arts, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

According to a communiqué here on Friday, the art exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for education board and Environment Mohammad Ismail Rahu.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr Arabilla Bhutto was also present.

The students of Fine Arts, Textile Designing and Communication Designing showcased their artworks.

More Stories From Pakistan

