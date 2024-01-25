Art Exhibition Held At PAC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A painting exhibition was organized at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with VSCOPK here Thursday.
Director General PAC Syed Bilal Haider was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. More than 70 works of art by the students of twin cities were placed in the exhibition.
Syed Bilal Haider also distributed certificates of appreciation to the students who participated in the exhibition.
After the exhibition, a meeting of the board of Management was held under the chairmanship of Director General Punjab Arts Council Syed Bilal Haider.
Asma Butt, Babar Niazi, Aslam Mughal, Mohammad Azim Iqbal, Director Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Director Mohammad Shakur, Assistant Director Mohammad Suleman, Internal Auditor Saqlain Mehmood, Waqar Ali participated in the meeting.
The Director General informed the meeting about the future aims and objectives of PAC and said that PAC was organizing a national-level drama festival, in which teams from all four provinces of Pakistan would participate, adding Provincial level singing and painting competitions would be held in February and March.
He further said that an artist entrepreneur fund of Rs.1 billion was being established for the welfare of artists, out of which interest-free loans of up to Rs.2.5 million would be given to artists, artisans and fine arts graduates.
New arts councils would also be set up in every district of the province, he added.
