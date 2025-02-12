Open Menu

Art Exhibition Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Art exhibition inaugurated

An Art Exhibition was organised at Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqua Girls Degree College here on Wednesday, under the management of the Pakistan Model Educational Institution Foundation.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal formally inaugurated the event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An Art Exhibition was organised at Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqua Girls Degree College here on Wednesday, under the management of the Pakistan Model Educational Institution Foundation.

Evacuee Trust Property board Secretary Fareed Iqbal formally inaugurated the event.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he stated that their educational institutions play a vital role in promoting art education.

He emphasized that such activities not only enhance students' academic skills but also refine their educational capabilities.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the students, he expressed his delight that the younger generation is taking an interest in learning this fading art. The Secretary of the Board also commended the efforts of the college's Principal, Dr. Saima Mushtaq, for organizing the "art exhibition."

The event was attended by Vice Principal Maryam Butt and a large number of students.

Recent Stories

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads i ..

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility

5 minutes ago
 9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffarga ..

9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh

56 seconds ago
 Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional char ..

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

7 minutes ago
 CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot pr ..

CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot project in Gulberg

58 seconds ago
 10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

59 seconds ago
 Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally securi ..

Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security

1 minute ago
Art exhibition inaugurated

Art exhibition inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

20 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

17 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

50 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan