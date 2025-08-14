Art exhibition inaugurated at SU as part of Independence Day festivities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The University of Sindh celebrated the 13th consecutive day of Independence Day festivities on Wednesday, marked this year by a powerful theme, Pakistan’s recent victory over India in May 2025.

The celebrations featured an art exhibition, patriotic addresses and visits to academic and social welfare institutions, drawing a distinguished gathering of senior officials and academics from across Sindh.

Addressing the event, SU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati said that while August 14 had been celebrated every year, “this year’s celebrations carry a different spirit, one known to every Pakistani.”

He said India launched unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident without any evidence, but Pakistan’s armed forces responded decisively, destroying 6 fighter jets, brigade headquarters and missile installations.

“India underestimated us but our armed forces, media and diplomacy acted with professionalism and unity in their fields, ensuring a victory that the world took notice of,” he added.

Secretary Universities & Boards Abbas Baloch said Pakistan’s enemies could not tolerate a strong, nuclear-armed Muslim nation, yet the May 2025 war proved no one could undo the country.

“The armed forces will continue to defend our borders, but as faculty members and students, our duty is to excel in our fields. The future of Pakistan depends on it,” he said, calling for economic stability and an end to unemployment.

Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said he was “flabbergasted” by the art exhibition, which portrayed the independence struggle, armed forces’ sacrifices and Pakistan’s latest military success.

Director Institute of Art & Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, who hosted the event, thanked the guests and lauded the students’ creativity and dedication.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Secretary Universities & Boards, VCs of other Universities, Commissioner Hyderabad and others jointly inaugurated the art exhibition at the Institute of Art & Design by cutting a ribbon, visited the Benazir Art Gallery, attended a PhD presentation at the Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry and celebrated with children at SOS Village Jamshoro. The day also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day.

A tree plantation drive was also held at the Institute of Art & Design, where the Secretary, Sindh University VC, VCs of other universities, the Commissioner and other dignitaries planted saplings.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor GC University Dr. Amjad Arain, Director M.H. Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar, PVC Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, PVC Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Director IBA Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, Advisor P&D Sajid Qayoom Memon, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Dean Faculty of Social Science Prof. Dr. Nanak Ram, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto and others.