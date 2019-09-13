UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art Exhibition 'Mera Shehar' Opens At COMSATS University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Art exhibition 'Mera Shehar' opens at COMSATS university

A group exhibition titled "Mera Shehar" has opened at COMSATS Art Gallery inaugurated by President of Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) Ar Rita Soh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A group exhibition titled "Mera Shehar" has opened at COMSATS Art Gallery inaugurated by President of Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) Ar Rita Soh.

The exhibition was attended by people from all walks of life, a press release on Friday said.

Speaking on the occasion, President of ARCASIA Ar Rita Soh appreciated the work done by all artists. He said it makes him ultimately happy to see artists emerging in this field.

He encouraged the artists on expressing their views through showcasing their art works and showing the audience their city through their eyes.

Ar Rita Soh congratulated COMSATS university on bringing the exhibition together and said such platforms should be provided to artists all across Pakistan to express their thought and vision through art. The show displayed art works of faculty members from Architecture Department namely Amna Hashmi, Dr Shahida Mansoor, Dr Tabasum Shaheen, Meezan Ali Mir, M Waqas O Khel and as well as independent artists: Ahmad Habib, Aimon (Saima Salahuddin, Dr Suriyya Choudhary, Maryam Saif, Meharbano Khattak, Raheela Mushtaq, and Sohaina Elia.

The art works includes mix media, graphic prints, miniature painting, photography, oil paintings, and manual graphics. Farrah Mahmood, Curator CAG explained the exhibition titled "Mera Shehar" displays variety of art works by artists, designers and architects.This exhibition showcases the interest level about the city with different perspectives.

The visitors would enjoy the installations, photography, graphic prints and paintings from eminent artists. One can see the details with traditional approach and on parallel the contemporary way of expression about city.

The show was attended by people belonging to all walks of life and would be on display till Wednesday September 25.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil September Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained Pakistan captain; Babar Az ..

15 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

32 minutes ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

58 minutes ago

President Ajk Thanks Eu Parliament For Holding For ..

1 hour ago

BASF unfolds a comprehensive range of solutions fo ..

1 hour ago

Entry of irrelevant persons near examination cente ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.