Art exhibition 'Mera Shehar' opens at COMSATS university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A group exhibition titled "Mera Shehar" has opened at COMSATS Art Gallery inaugurated by President of Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) Ar Rita Soh.

The exhibition was attended by people from all walks of life, a press release on Friday said.

Speaking on the occasion, President of ARCASIA Ar Rita Soh appreciated the work done by all artists. He said it makes him ultimately happy to see artists emerging in this field.

He encouraged the artists on expressing their views through showcasing their art works and showing the audience their city through their eyes.

Ar Rita Soh congratulated COMSATS university on bringing the exhibition together and said such platforms should be provided to artists all across Pakistan to express their thought and vision through art. The show displayed art works of faculty members from Architecture Department namely Amna Hashmi, Dr Shahida Mansoor, Dr Tabasum Shaheen, Meezan Ali Mir, M Waqas O Khel and as well as independent artists: Ahmad Habib, Aimon (Saima Salahuddin, Dr Suriyya Choudhary, Maryam Saif, Meharbano Khattak, Raheela Mushtaq, and Sohaina Elia.

The art works includes mix media, graphic prints, miniature painting, photography, oil paintings, and manual graphics. Farrah Mahmood, Curator CAG explained the exhibition titled "Mera Shehar" displays variety of art works by artists, designers and architects.This exhibition showcases the interest level about the city with different perspectives.

The visitors would enjoy the installations, photography, graphic prints and paintings from eminent artists. One can see the details with traditional approach and on parallel the contemporary way of expression about city.

The show was attended by people belonging to all walks of life and would be on display till Wednesday September 25.