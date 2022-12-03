UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition Of Pakistani Visual Artist In Brussels Highlights Urbanization

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A solo art exhibition of a young Pakistani visual artist Mina Arham,was launched in Brussels with main focus on rapid global urbanization and its profound transformation of the urban landscape, especially in Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan.

The exhibition was held at the Red Moon Art Incubator Brussels in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, said a press release received here Saturday.

The Red Moon Art Incubator is a not-for-profit organization promoting young female artists from under-represented countries by providing them residency and an opportunity to exhibit their art in Europe.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, who inaugurated the exhibition, highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of Pakistan's rich history of visual arts, which presented the country as a shining spot on the global art canvass.

The ambassador underscored that the country has a distinct honor of producing a number of iconic and world-famous artists, such as Sadiquain, Abdur Rehman Chughtai, Ismail Gul Jee, Ghulam Rasool, etc.

He explained that the Pakistani art scene is evolving from its traditional mediums of miniature art and calligraphy into more contemporary mediums by a multitude of established and upcoming artists with fresh and innovative ideas presented across a variety of mediums.

Appreciating the work of Mina Arham, Ambassador Khan underlined that the embassy had always promoted the creative talent of Pakistani artists and showcased them to the Belgian public.

He emphasized that more such events would be arranged in the series of exhibitions "Pakistan Panorama" to present the Belgian audience with a representative selection of talented upcoming visual artists from the Pakistani art scene.

Mina Arham explained her artwork to the visitors and also told the audience about her inspirations.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, civil society members, members of the diplomatic corps, and media representatives.

The exhibition will continue for two weeks, till December 11, 2022.

