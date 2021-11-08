Art exhibition on Faraz, Faiz poetry begins at Pakistan Academy of Letters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A three-day art exhibition on poetry of Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz kicked off here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring art work of renowned painters Wasi Haider and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan, was inaugurated by Saadi Faraz, son of Ahmed Faraz and Yousuf Kushk, Chairman PAL.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Saadi Faraz said the color scheme with letters and words had created a magic. The work of Wasi Haider and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan was very solid, he remarked.

He said, "I am happy to see this combination. This effort will not only enlighten the younger generation with its high-profile poets, but will also play a vital role in bridging the gap between the poetry and books." The platform provided by PAL for this work is commendable, he acknowledged.

Dr. Yousuf Khoshk, Chairman PAL highly praised the artists, saying that both artists had done justice to the famous poets through their brushes.

He said such exhibitions were essential for the promotion of literature and other fine arts in the country.

The exhibition features 32 art pieces by artist Wasi Haider based on the poetry of Ahmad Faraz.

Sharing his remarks on the occasion, Wasi Haider said that he chose to paint on Ahmad Faraz's poetry because he was one of the most popular and influential poet of the region.

Makhdoom Sadiq Khan said his work comprised of 20 art pieces which were based on 20 verses of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

He said that he painted Faiz poetry in abstract because the base of his poetry was very close to abstraction.

The art work will continue till November 10.