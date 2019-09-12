Art exhibition on Kashmir attracts thousands

An exhibition, organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection with Defence Day to highlight the killings of innocents Kashmiris by Indian armed forces, titled "Kashmir Bleeds" at Alhamra Arts Gallery, the Mall has been visited by thousands of people so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :An exhibition, organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection with Defence Day to highlight the killings of innocents Kashmiris by Indian armed forces, titled "Kashmir Bleeds" at Alhamra Arts Gallery, the Mall has been visited by thousands of people so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, around 109 artworks by 80 artists from all over Pakistan have been displayed in the show. In addition to the pictures from Kashmiris, the pictures of the martyrs of the country have also been displayed at the exhibition.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is paying rich tributes to those who laid down their lives for the sacred cause.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the international community and the United Nations should fulfill their responsibility to protect the innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by occupying military forces in Indian-Held Kashmir.

A visitor to the exhibition, Sabahat, expresses her view saying, "It is our moral duty to stand with the people of Kashmir and ultimately contribute to strengthen the defence of Pakistan." The exhibition has been attended so far by a large number of people from different walks of life. The event will continue till September 13.