Art Exhibition On Social Issues Opens At Government College University

March 01, 2022

Art exhibition on social issues opens at Government College University

An intercollegiate art exhibition, highlighting social issues, opened at the Government College University (GCU), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :An intercollegiate art exhibition, highlighting social issues, opened at the Government College University (GCU), here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition titled "Grand Art Exhibition", where students from GCU Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Kinnaird College put on display wide range of artworks ranging from pencil sketches to oil paintings and photography to digital artwork.

The vice chancellor said art was very effective tool to reflect on the social issues and translate the history into story.

He added that students of three universities had put on display their artworks thus creating an opportunity to learn from each other.

He appreciated that male students, who had made paintings and digital artwork, representing the struggle and hard work of a women in society.

The VC said the young artists in Pakistan had immense talent and they just need guidance and support from parents, teachers and educational institutions.

The art exhibition will remain open till March 2.

