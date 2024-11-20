Art exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate creativity, resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A powerful contemporary art exhibition titled "And Still I Rise," opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday celebrating creativity, resilience, and empowerment.

The exhibition was jointly organized by PNCA and Nomad Gallery.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Australian High Commission, Ms. Nicole Guihot inaugurated the exhibition along with

Director General of PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a distinguished audience, including participating artists and other prominent guests.

During the ceremony, Ms. Guihot delivered a poignant address, emphasizing the significance of the exhibition.

She remarked,"This is an important opportunity to recognize the strength and resilience of women in Pakistan and globally. Women who have been on the receiving end of violence or who have witnessed or stood against violence against women. Gender-based violence is devastating to individuals, communities, and countries. It is a basic breach of human rights that tears at the heart of the social fabric and comes at a considerable cost."

She said: "Pakistan and Australia are home to many inspiring individuals who have called out gender-based violence and continue to stand up for gender equality and rights.”

She commended Ms. Nageen Hayat and the Nomad Gallery for their untiring efforts over the past 40 years in addressing gender equality and gender-based violence, including raising awareness within the community and government through art and film as tools for change.

"My congratulations to the 12 participating artists in this exhibition for their powerful contributions to these awareness-raising efforts and to the PNCA for providing this important forum”, she said.

“We must all continue to work together to transform harmful gendered social norms, behaviors, and ultimately eliminate gender-based violence”, she emphasized.

"And Still I Rise" brought together a collective of talented artists who use their work to explore themes of women's empowerment, gender equality, and the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

The exhibition delved into deeply personal, political, and social issues, offering a profound narrative of both local and global struggles.

The powerful and compelling artworks presented in the exhibition emphasized the role of creativity as a means of resilience and a tool for social change.

The exhibition featured works by the esteemed artists including Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ayesha Siddiqui, Hifza Khan, Kamal Hyat, Kulsoom Iftikhar, Maham Imran, Rakshanda Atawar, Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi, Samia Aslam, Samia Saad, Samina A. Akhtar, and Ubaid Syed.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until November 25 and can be visited daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM,

except for Saturdays when the galleries are closed.

The organizers urged the art enthusiasts, supporters of social change, and the general public to witness this inspiring showcase of creativity and empowerment.