Art exhibition organized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) An art exhibition was held here at District Auditorium Hall on Sunday providing opportunity to local artists to display their portrayal.

About 65 artists displayed their portrayal in the exhibition which was organized by ‘Rang-Qabeela’, a representative organization of artists, to pay homage to Artist Iqbal Shahid, a renowned artist of Dera Ismail Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman was the chief guest of the event wherein a large number of people including male and females participated. The participants hailed the artistic expressions in their portrayals.

While talking to media, the deputy commissioner expressed her pleasure over attending the beautiful exhibition, saying, the he artists of Dera Ismail Khan have presented a positive image of the region at national level.

Their artworks not only reflect the beauty and culture of the area but also highlight the immense talent of the youth of this region.

She said, the young generation of Dera Ismail Khan is very talented and I feel a wonderful joy to see their artwork, adding that the district administration would play its role in promoting the artist work of the youth.

Speaking on this occasion, award winner artist of Dera Ismail Khan Ajab Khan has said that organizing this exhibition was aimed to pay tribute to Artist Iqbal Shahid.

The ‘Iqbal Shahid’ awards were distributed among the best performing artists.

Ajab Khan said last year the event was not organized as we had hoped that our political leaders and government officials would step forward in this regard, but with no progress from their side, once again this exhibition was being organized on a self-help basis.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan has a lot of potential and the artists here are capable of working at a national level.

However, despite having a government university and several other universities in the area, the fine arts classes were not yet been initiated and fine arts is not being taught here.

He mentioned that under the auspices of our organization, Rang Qabeela, we have decided to open a school where young artists and those interested in this arts will receive formal education.

Ajab Khan said that almost all the artists in our organization, Rang Qabeela, are students of Iqbal Shahid, and that's why we have launched the Iqbal Shahid Award to pay tribute to our teacher, ensuring that his name lives on and to continue encouraging new artists.

The event saw the participation of senior artists from Dera Ismail Khan, including Farooq Sial, Tanveer Shahroz, Muhammad Sharif, Shayan, and many other senior and junior artists.

In the exhibition, about 65 artists showcased their artworks, which were highly appreciated by the participants.

Shayan, the president of Rang Qabeela, noted that most of the participants were junior artists, including students from schools, colleges, and universities.

He considered the event a great platform for themselves and said that exhibitions like this help enhance their talents and provide an excellent opportunity to refine their work.

He also mentioned that almost all the senior artists from Dera Ismail Khan participated in the exhibition and guided them about further improvement in their work.

The young artists welcomed the organization of such events, saying that such initiatives should continue under the patronage of the government and district administration so that they could further improve their artistic skills.