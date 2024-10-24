Open Menu

Art Exhibition “Passages Of Light” By Srilankan Artists Concludes At PNCA

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Art exhibition “Passages of Light” by Srilankan artists concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A ten-day successful art exhibition titled "Passages of Light" by Mueen Saheed and Bilaal Raji Saheed (Srilankan Artists) concluded at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday.

Renowned artist, Mueen Saheed expressed his deep gratitude to the PNCA and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality, he received during his visit.

"I am pleased to have visited Pakistan and had the privilege of showcasing my work at such a prestigious venue. The exhibition at the National Art Gallery has been an exceptional experience for me”, Saheed said while reflecting on his time at the PNCA.

In a heartfelt gesture, Mueen Saheed gifted one of his paintings to the PNCA for their permanent collection.

The artwork was presented to PNCA’s Director General, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali.

This generous contribution will be valuable to the PNCA’s permanent collection of national and international artworks.

Artist, Mueen Saheed extended his best wishes to the PNCA and expressed his hope for continued cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, fostering a strong bond through the shared language of art.

Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, Director General PNCA, thanked Mueen Saheed for his contribution and dedication to promoting cultural exchange through his artistic endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Sri Lanka Visit Best

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan