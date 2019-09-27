UrduPoint.com
Art Exhibition 'Preserving The Paradigm' Starts

Fri 27th September 2019

Art exhibition 'Preserving the Paradigm' starts

An art exhibition titled 'Preserving the Paradigm' was inaugurated here at ongoing 6th Islamabad Literature Festival on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An art exhibition titled 'Preserving the Paradigm' was inaugurated here at ongoing 6th Islamabad Literature Festival on Friday.

The exhibition was directed by Asma Rashid Khan and curator was Mahnoor Asad and Noor Fatima.

Director Asma Rashid Khan said Satrang Gallery is honored to collaborate with this prestigious event.

"We have showcased a fantastic exhibition that brings together the works of nine talented artists in 'Preserving the Paradigm'. Regardless of their individualistic approach one can witness a common narrative thriving to seek balance between the past and future." Speaking on the occasion, Curator Noor Fatima and Mahnoor Asad said 'Preserving the Paradigm' centres on restoring previously discarded identities which are no longer relevant, as they become devoid of value and meaning.

The exhibition creates a dialogue between a culturally rich and nuanced past with a dynamic and unknown future.

This exhibition is cogniscient that it is often through recycling and reusing older forms of culture - material and immaterial - that new concepts, perspectives, ideals and ideas are born.

The artists in 'Preserving the Paradigm' have turned to found objects or have referenced former landmarks and forms, unpacking the personal and societal significance of these references through the production of their work.

By exploring assorted mediums, they have developed and finessed their thoughts and artistic processes.

Transforming past lived experiences through the amalgation of contrasting materials, these artists have created new visual experience for visitors to the show.

