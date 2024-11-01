Art exhibition ‘Rabt’ concludes

Three day art exhibition titled ‘Rabt’ concluded at the Arts Council here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Three day art exhibition titled ‘Rabt’ concluded at the Arts Council here on Friday.

The art show was arranged in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Department of Art and Design, Government College University Faisalabad.

The paintings depicting different social issues prepared by more than 11 teachers were displayed in the gallery.

A large number of people including students visited the gallery and took keen interest in the paintings.

Later, certificates were also distributed.