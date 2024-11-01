Art Exhibition ‘Rabt’ Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Three day art exhibition titled ‘Rabt’ concluded at the Arts Council here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Three day art exhibition titled ‘Rabt’ concluded at the Arts Council here on Friday.
The art show was arranged in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Department of Art and Design, Government College University Faisalabad.
The paintings depicting different social issues prepared by more than 11 teachers were displayed in the gallery.
A large number of people including students visited the gallery and took keen interest in the paintings.
Later, certificates were also distributed.
Recent Stories
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat
Police arrange training for women self-defence
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms2 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman10 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases10 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs10 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence3 minutes ago
-
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb3 minutes ago
-
PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China3 minutes ago
-
Youth held for harassing polio team3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson3 minutes ago