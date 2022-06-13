UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition 'Rang-e-Miras' Held At Sargodha University

An art exhibition, titled 'Rang-e- Miras' (Colours of Inheritance) was organised by the Department of Art and Design, Sargodha University, here on Monday

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, while Dean Faculty of Arts and Law Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal participated in the exhibition as the guest of honour.

The exhibition was organised by Bushra Gul, in-charge of Art and Design Department, in which more than 30 senior faculty members from 10 well-renown universities including Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, NCA Rawalpindi, Jhang University, Kashmir University and Gujrat University displayed their artworks comprising miniature, print making, textile, paintings and ceramics, etc.

The artworks mesmerised the audience as they highlighted culture, way of life and other social aspects found in different parts of Pakistan.

VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said artists covered every aspect of social life in their art with great beauty while such events should be held regularly in the universities to bring the younger generation closer to the culture.

Dr. Bushra Gul said that the purpose of holding the exhibition was to make students aware of the cultural heritage in modern times and to show them how they could adopt their cultural heritage in the present times.

Dr. Sumera Jawad, Principal PUCAD, Dr. Riffat Dar, Jamil Hussain, Dr. Warda Naeem Bukhari were also present.

