UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition 'Rang-e-Miras' Held At Sargodha University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Art exhibition 'Rang-e-Miras' held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :An art exhibition, titled 'Rang-e- Miras' (Colours of Inheritance) was organised by the Department of Art and Design, Sargodha University, here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, while Dean Faculty of Arts and Law Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal participated in the exhibition as the guest of honour.

The exhibition was organised by Bushra Gul, in-charge of Art and Design Department, in which more than 30 senior faculty members from 10 well-renown universities including Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, NCA Rawalpindi, Jhang University, Kashmir University and Gujrat University displayed their artworks comprising miniature, print making, textile, paintings and ceramics, etc.

The artworks mesmerised the audience as they highlighted culture, way of life and other social aspects found in different parts of Pakistan.

VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said artists covered every aspect of social life in their art with great beauty while such events should be held regularly in the universities to bring the younger generation closer to the culture.

Dr. Bushra Gul said that the purpose of holding the exhibition was to make students aware of the cultural heritage in modern times and to show them how they could adopt their cultural heritage in the present times.

Dr. Sumera Jawad, Principal PUCAD, Dr. Riffat Dar, Jamil Hussain, Dr. Warda Naeem Bukhari were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Gujrat Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Textile From LCWU Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

32 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.