UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition, Seminar On Breast Cancer Held At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Art exhibition, seminar on breast cancer held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Breast cancer in Pakistani women proves to be life-threatening but due to modern scientific development, early diagnosis and treatment of this disease is possible.

This was expressed by speakers at an awareness seminar organized by the College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

However, they said, due to a lack of awareness in that regard, breast cancer was spreading rapidly in Pakistan and other Asian countries.

According to the annual report of the World Health Organization (WHO), one million women suffer from breast cancer in Pakistan every year.

The seminar was presided over by spouse of the IUB Vice Chancellor Rabia Athar, while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Rubina Bhatti, Principal College of Art and Design Maria Ansari, Dr Amna Noor, Deputy Registrar Fatima Muzahir and faculty members were present.

Women Healthcare Center Director Dr Safina Sheikh gave a delivered a detailed lecture at the seminar.

The speakers said breast cancer awareness campaigns were needed to be carried out vigorously. In that regard, media and educational institutions could play an important role so that women could be made aware of the seriousness of the disease, they added.

"Unfortunately, our society has adopted an extremely backward approach about this disease, on the one hand, there are very few facilities for diagnosis and treatment, and on the other hand, our women hesitate to tell about this disease due to social traditionalism."On the occasion, the College of Art and Design building was decorated with pink banners. An art exhibition was also organized to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Women IUB Breast Cancer Media From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

53 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

1 hour ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.