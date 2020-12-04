UrduPoint.com
Art Exhibition Titled "Violence Agianst Women" On Dec 6

Fri 04th December 2020

Nomad art Gallery will hold an art exhibition themed "Violence against women, Empowement and the way forward" on Decmber 6. In collobration with Shanaakht Trust, they will be featuring different events including Art exhibition, music,readings,mural paintaings, mime, live art, crafts display and various performances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Nomad art Gallery will hold an art exhibition themed "Violence against women, Empowement and the way forward" on Decmber 6. In collobration with Shanaakht Trust, they will be featuring different events including Art exhibition, music,readings,mural paintaings, mime, live art, crafts display and various performances.

Multi dimensional event was being arranged in accordance with 16 days of Women Actvisim, to create awareness to sensitize women about their due rights being affected in domestic violence as majority of them was unaware of their basic rights.

According to an official, various artist will participate including Ibrar ahmed, Abbas Shah,Ahmed Habib,Farrah Mahmood,Masood A Khan,Riffat Khatak, Saima Aslam,Samreen Asif,Samina A.

Akhtar,Sumera Javed,Sayed Irfan and Zia Zaidi. He said that musicians and artist will mesmerize the audience with their spell bounding perfomances. Theme based paintaings will be displayed including crafts work. There was dire need to educate women regarding their fundamental rights to protect them from physical violence, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

