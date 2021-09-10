Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work

Institute of Art and Design, organized an art & craft exhibition and produced art works of traditional arts (miniature painting), textile design, photography and media developer on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of Art and Design, organized an art & craft exhibition and produced art works of traditional arts (miniature painting), textile design, photography and media developer on Friday.

On this occasion, Director General NAVTTC Karachi, Nabila Umer visited and appreciated art works made by trainee students. She also admired creative efforts of NAVTTC family and staff at Institute of Art & Design.

She said that art and craft training would enhance creative capabilities among youth and they could explore markets according to their skills, that would help towards the socio economic development in province as well as country.

Director, Institute of Art & Design, Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi impressed his views and supported team work of family and students and said that these activities could motivate young generation to develop their creative ideas.