Art Exhibitions Pivotal To Promote Local Artists, Art: Samina

Art exhibitions pivotal to promote local artists, art: Samina

First Lady Samina Alvi on Saturday said that the art and craft exhibitions were pivotal in promoting local arts and artists and that the value of art in society could not be ignored as it formed the soul of the cultural identity

KARACHI, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 )

She was addressing the participants of the 17th Daachi Arts and Craft Exhibition organized by Daachi, a non-profit organization that strived to bring the artistic community together. The foundation has empowered local artisans for the past 12 years through its exhibitions and craft development.

While interacting with the participants, the first lady congratulated the organizers of the exhibition and appreciated the artworks of the artists.

She also visited various stalls of the artisans and appreciated their work.

Being held at Expo Centre Karachi, the two-day Daachi exhibition has participation from scores of craft persons and entrepreneurs from all over the country.

