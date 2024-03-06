Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The three-day art and fashion exhibition concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audience, including academia and students from across the country.

The event was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the GIK Institute.

The aim of the exhibition, titled ‘Irtiqa’ (art revolution), was to showcase the culture of the province through calligraphy, art and paintings, providing a platform for young artists to display their artwork and gain recognition.

Over 100 art pieces, spanning three different categories including Painting, Calligraphy, Craft, and sculptures by the students, were displayed at the “Irtiqa: the Art Revolution” exhibition.

Theatre performances and dramas were also staged during the festival, conveying messages to the audience.

The display of art and craft models, along with the exhibition of paintings, continued for three days. After painting competitions, a fashion show rehearsal, and cultural paintings on T-Shirts competitions were also held.

The Models dressed in various cultural and traditional colorful attire showcased their catwalk on the ramp.

The students praised the festival, highlighting it as the best opportunity to interact with each other and learn about the culture, traditions, scenic places, and other aspects of life in the province.

They said that the event not only increased their knowledge but also broadened their understanding of the culture and traditions of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of students and visitors who attended the event commended the efforts of KPCTA and suggested arranging such activities in the future to promote the culture and traditions of KP.