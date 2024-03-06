Open Menu

Art, Fashion Exhibition Concludes At GIK Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

The three-day art and fashion exhibition concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audience, including academia and students from across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The three-day art and fashion exhibition concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audience, including academia and students from across the country.

The event was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the GIK Institute.

The aim of the exhibition, titled ‘Irtiqa’ (art revolution), was to showcase the culture of the province through calligraphy, art and paintings, providing a platform for young artists to display their artwork and gain recognition.

Over 100 art pieces, spanning three different categories including Painting, Calligraphy, Craft, and sculptures by the students, were displayed at the “Irtiqa: the Art Revolution” exhibition.

Theatre performances and dramas were also staged during the festival, conveying messages to the audience.

The display of art and craft models, along with the exhibition of paintings, continued for three days. After painting competitions, a fashion show rehearsal, and cultural paintings on T-Shirts competitions were also held.

The Models dressed in various cultural and traditional colorful attire showcased their catwalk on the ramp.

The students praised the festival, highlighting it as the best opportunity to interact with each other and learn about the culture, traditions, scenic places, and other aspects of life in the province.

They said that the event not only increased their knowledge but also broadened their understanding of the culture and traditions of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of students and visitors who attended the event commended the efforts of KPCTA and suggested arranging such activities in the future to promote the culture and traditions of KP.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Young Event From Best

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9

Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9

2 minutes ago
 Experts warn of early solution of food security is ..

Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars toni ..

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

31 minutes ago
 Saraiki culture day observed

Saraiki culture day observed

1 minute ago
 IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail ple ..

IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea

1 minute ago
 SECP files criminal cases against individuals invo ..

SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..

1 minute ago
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indi ..

Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

1 minute ago
 Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

39 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

40 minutes ago
 PM directs payment of compensation for damaged hou ..

PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11

33 minutes ago
 SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry ..

SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

33 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan