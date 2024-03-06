Art, Fashion Exhibition Concludes At GIK Institute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
The three-day art and fashion exhibition concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audience, including academia and students from across the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The three-day art and fashion exhibition concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audience, including academia and students from across the country.
The event was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the GIK Institute.
The aim of the exhibition, titled ‘Irtiqa’ (art revolution), was to showcase the culture of the province through calligraphy, art and paintings, providing a platform for young artists to display their artwork and gain recognition.
Over 100 art pieces, spanning three different categories including Painting, Calligraphy, Craft, and sculptures by the students, were displayed at the “Irtiqa: the Art Revolution” exhibition.
Theatre performances and dramas were also staged during the festival, conveying messages to the audience.
The display of art and craft models, along with the exhibition of paintings, continued for three days. After painting competitions, a fashion show rehearsal, and cultural paintings on T-Shirts competitions were also held.
The Models dressed in various cultural and traditional colorful attire showcased their catwalk on the ramp.
The students praised the festival, highlighting it as the best opportunity to interact with each other and learn about the culture, traditions, scenic places, and other aspects of life in the province.
They said that the event not only increased their knowledge but also broadened their understanding of the culture and traditions of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A large number of students and visitors who attended the event commended the efforts of KPCTA and suggested arranging such activities in the future to promote the culture and traditions of KP.
Recent Stories
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Saraiki culture day observed
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea
SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisis2 minutes ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed1 minute ago
-
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea1 minute ago
-
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others1 minute ago
-
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner40 minutes ago
-
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 1133 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized33 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day33 minutes ago
-
Development, welfare of city being made: DC40 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters33 minutes ago
-
AAC for stringent measures to control price, quality during Ramadan3 seconds ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election1 hour ago