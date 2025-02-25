Open Menu

Art Festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' Ends

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division in collaboration with Finkar Ghar organized an art festival titled “Aks-e-Lyallpur” in connection with the Lyallpur Art Festival here on Tuesday.

The features of the event included a workshop on board cinema posters, short film screenings and visual art exhibition.

More than 30 teachers and artists from different universities of Faisalabad showcased the work in the two-day exhibition.

The curators of the exhibition were Assistant Professor Saleem Ansari, Assistant Professor Fariha Ghaffar, Mirza Mohsin Latif and Assistant Professor Miss Zain Manzoor.

Faisalabad’s renowned poster makers Inam Qalamkar, Ehsan Qalamkar and Qamar Raja participated in the cinema posters workshop and informed the students about the use of this art and its importance. Along with this, short films made by young filmmakers and actors on various topics were also screened on the occasion.

