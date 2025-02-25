Art Festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' Ends
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM
The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division in collaboration with Finkar Ghar organized an art festival titled “Aks-e-Lyallpur” in connection with the Lyallpur Art Festival here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division in collaboration with Finkar Ghar organized an art festival titled “Aks-e-Lyallpur” in connection with the Lyallpur Art Festival here on Tuesday.
The features of the event included a workshop on board cinema posters, short film screenings and visual art exhibition.
More than 30 teachers and artists from different universities of Faisalabad showcased the work in the two-day exhibition.
The curators of the exhibition were Assistant Professor Saleem Ansari, Assistant Professor Fariha Ghaffar, Mirza Mohsin Latif and Assistant Professor Miss Zain Manzoor.
Faisalabad’s renowned poster makers Inam Qalamkar, Ehsan Qalamkar and Qamar Raja participated in the cinema posters workshop and informed the students about the use of this art and its importance. Along with this, short films made by young filmmakers and actors on various topics were also screened on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP6 seconds ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs8 seconds ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy4 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends4 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns4 minutes ago
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist6 minutes ago
-
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University6 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with friends2 hours ago
-
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case2 hours ago