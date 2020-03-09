"Art Fusion 2020" An Event Of Art Activities On March 16

Quaid-i-Azam Arts Society has arranged two-day long "ART FUSION 2020 ",an event full art activities on March 16

Quaid-i-Azam Arts Society has arranged two-day long "ART FUSION 2020 ",an event full art activities on March 16.

Art Fusion will feature different themes, includes painting, sketching, calligraphy and wall graffti competitions.

They will also present stone carving, folk paintings and cultural paintings, an organizer said on Monday.

He said the interested aspirant can join the event to present their art work and to learn more about art activities.