Art Gallery To Be Set Up In Peshawar University Soon: VC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:51 PM

Art gallery to be set up in Peshawar University soon: VC

Peshawar University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan has said that an art gallery would be set up on premises of the university soon to showcase artwork of students for art lovers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan has said that an art gallery would be set up on premises of the university soon to showcase artwork of students for art lovers. He expressed these views during his visit to exhibition held under auspices of Art and Design department of the university here on Thursday.

�He said more resources and opportunities would be provided to department for students to translate their thoughts and concepts into artwork.� He also appreciated paintings of students, adding such marvelous piece of work reflected latent potential of students to excel in practical world.

�President Peshawar University Teachers Association Dr Afzal Nasir and Chairman Art and Design Department Prof Sher Ali Khan also accompanied and took round the vice chancellor to various stalls and introduced artwork of students.

