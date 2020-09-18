Art Group Exhibition to be held on Sep 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Rizwan Art Gallery will hold Group Exhibition by various known Artists from all over Pakistan on September 25.This Art exhibitions would help to learn more about the art of proper installation and presentation and beside it would help the artists to show their talent to the audience, an official said on Monday.

He said that unique work by�Artists will be presented in exhibition to make it accessible to relevant audience.

Calligraphy painting, landscape painting, portrait painting, figura tiveart, contemporary art, abstract art, pyrography, still life painting would be displayed in Exhibition.������������������������������������������������������Strict SOPs would be followed along with social distancing and hand sanitizers,he stated.