Art Is Important For Youth: D.C Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that imparting artistic training to the youth is the most important need of the time, with this they can get better employment.
He expressed these views in his office on Friday while presiding over a meeting with the principals of learning centers under the management of Stewta.
In the meeting, the Regional Director of Stewta and other officials gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner Larkana about the affairs and problems of their organization.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Larkana directed the officials to provide the necessary facilities to the centers of Stewta, the district administration will provide all possible support to solve the problems of the centers.
Principals of 20 centers of Stewta including Larkana and other related officials were participated.
