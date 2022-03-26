Art & Literature Festival to start from March 28 at UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival and Book Fair (Kitab Mela) from March 28 to 31, 2022 as a part of its ongoing spring festival.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan in a statement on Saturday. He directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for Kitab Mela and said that the Literature Festival would be arranged by Senior Tutor Office and Kitab Mela by Main library UAF.

Meanwhile Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that literature festival would be inaugurated at 10 a.

m. on March 28 at Iqbal Auditorium UAF followed by Qiraat, Naat and essay contests, bilingual declamation, Mushaira and Baat Bazi on the same day. He said that March 29 would bring Punjabi Takra, Quiz competition, and Mushaira whereas Virsa Music Fest, Spot Product Photography, Art Contest, Architecture of UAF, folk competitions, poster drama and kinetic competition will be held on March 30 and drama, short film, documentary, business ideas, thematic photography, Tasveer Kahani, Search and Click competitions on March 31, 2022.