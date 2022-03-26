UrduPoint.com

Art & Literature Festival To Start From March 28 At UAF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Art & Literature Festival to start from March 28 at UAF

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival and Book Fair (Kitab Mela) from March 28 to 31, 2022 as a part of its ongoing spring festival

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival and Book Fair (Kitab Mela) from March 28 to 31, 2022 as a part of its ongoing spring festival.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan in a statement on Saturday. He directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for Kitab Mela and said that the Literature Festival would be arranged by Senior Tutor Office and Kitab Mela by Main library UAF.

Meanwhile Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that literature festival would be inaugurated at 10 a.

m. on March 28 at Iqbal Auditorium UAF followed by Qiraat, Naat and essay contests, bilingual declamation, Mushaira and Baat Bazi on the same day. He said that March 29 would bring Punjabi Takra, Quiz competition, and Mushaira whereas Virsa Music Fest, Spot Product Photography, Art Contest, Architecture of UAF, folk competitions, poster drama and kinetic competition will be held on March 30 and drama, short film, documentary, business ideas, thematic photography, Tasveer Kahani, Search and Click competitions on March 31, 2022.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Business Same March From Click University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala ..

Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala police station

8 minutes ago
 One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Biden Reiterates NATO Is Defensive Alliance, Never ..

Biden Reiterates NATO Is Defensive Alliance, Never Wanted Russia's Demise

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russians Are 'Not Our Enemy'

Biden Says Russians Are 'Not Our Enemy'

8 minutes ago
 Ministers continue meetings with government allies ..

Ministers continue meetings with government allies

43 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>