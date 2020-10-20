UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art, Music Classes At PNCA In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Art, Music classes at PNCA in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Art and Music classes at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) continued to attract the aspirant in the supervision of maestros of Art and Music.

Classes were in full swing which started from September 18 with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

Master artisans and Music experts in different specialized art fields were imparting training to registered participants at PNCA,an official said on Tuesday.

He said that these classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.

He said that Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting arts through these classes among the youth of the country who was passionate about performing arts.

More Stories From Pakistan

