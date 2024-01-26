Art reminds us of beauty, emotions, stories in a world data,: The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqa

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar believed that in an era that is often dictated by numbers and data, the arts serve as a reminder of the beauty, emotions, and stories that make us human.

This, he said on Friday while speaking at Arts Council Academic Convocation-2024 organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi. The program was attended by Minister of Information & President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, diplomats from different countries, faculty, alumni, students and parents.

The CM said that this convocation was meant to celebrate the achievements of the talented graduates from the ACP academies, who would be receiving their diplomas in music, theatre, dance, fine arts and textile.

He said, “This is a special day, not just for the graduates, but for the entire community that supports and values the arts.”

The disciplines are the heartbeat of our cultural identity—expressions of the soul, reflections of our rich heritage, and gateways to creativity, the CM said and added that in a world often dominated by numbers and data, the arts reminded us of the beauty, the emotions, and the stories that make us human.

Baqar told the graduates that their journey has been more than acquiring a diploma; it has been a voyage of self-discovery, a pursuit of passion, and a commitment to excellence.

“You have polished your craft, pouring your heart and soul into your work, and today, we celebrate the fruits of your dedication,” he said.

The Arts Council of Pakistan has been a steadfast ally in nurturing and promoting these disciplines, the CM said and added that through tireless efforts, the Council has played a pivotal role in the cultural development of our nation, serving as a catalyst for change and artistic expression and providing a platform for artists to flourish. “It is heartening to see that this institution has actively been working to ensure that the future of arts and culture in the country is safeguarded by future generations of artists,” he said.

The chief minister said that the significance of the arts could not be overstated. “They are bridges that connect us across generations, transcending language and boundaries,” he said and added that the arts were not just a luxury but a necessity.

He said that artists breathe life into our existence, making us more compassionate, more connected, and more alive. “My final message to the graduates is simple: Carry the torch of creativity forward and do not let its light dim,” he concluded.