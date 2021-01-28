Art Society to organise programmes ahead of Kashmir Day

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Local Art Society said on Thursday that they will observe Kashmir solidarity day on Feb 5 with conventional zeal and fervor through organising recreational activities.

President of the society Sheikh Khalid Pervaiz chaired a meeting here, said that the society will hold a dialogues among students and people from various sections of lives, with displaying dramas to portray inhuman conduct of Indian forces unleashed against innocent inhabitants of the occupied Kashmir valley.

Titled as "Suffering of Jugular Vein " the drama would be displayed to highlight concrete bond between people of Kashmir and this side of the country, Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chairman of the society Mian Manzoor Ahmed said that voice of Kashmiris couldn't be suppressed at all. The more it would be suppressed, the greater it emerged out.

They appealed to citizens to participate maximum in their shows so that it could know the world that the nation was united for the cause of Kashmiri people and ready to sacrifice everything for liberation of the suppressed people.