"Art Spark Competition 2024" organized at district level

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Directorate of Schools education here on Tuesday organized a program "Art Spark Competition 2024" at the district level.

The program was organized at Shaheed Quaid Awam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Government Boys High school on the basic idea of "United Pakistan".

According to the handout, in the allotted time, students from different schools expressed their creativity through their paintings according to the theme. On this occasion, Director Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Iqbal Kunbhar, Director Primary Education, Mumtaz Khoro, eulogized the creative works presented by the children in their paintings.

There is a wide scope of art and drawing, which was very useful for the students, they added.

Certificates were also given to all the participating students.

In the program, Deputy Director Professor Neb Rajbhai, Assistant Director Qurban Ali Khaskheli, Head Mistress Narat Zahra Shah, TEOs Shehla parveen, Rana Mazhar Mehmood, Abdul Hameed Gul Razia Begum, Imtiaz Pahor, teachers and students participated.

