UrduPoint.com

Art, Sport & Culture Essential For A Healthy Society; Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy society; Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah visited the venue of the wall painting art competition organized by the district administration Ketch on Tuesday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah visited the venue of the wall painting art competition organized by the district administration Ketch on Tuesday.

On this occasion, along with the Provincial Health Minister, BNP Awami leaders Ghafoor Ahmad Bizenjo, Altaz Sakhi, Syed Taimur Shah, Ijaz Malai, Isfandiar Bizenjo, Khalid Raza, Khan Muhammad Gichki, Qasim Gichki, Sadiq Tajer, Seth Khalid, Aslam Waqar and Others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ehsan Shah said that to create a healthy society, it was necessary to promote activities related to art, sports and culture. Meanwhile, he inspected the works of art created by the artists and praised the artists who performed the best art.

While appreciating the efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ketch, he said that due to the academic, economic, cultural and social activities of DC, positive trends were developing in the area, the results of which would improve the economy of the area in times to come.

He said that the beautiful artwork on the walls were depicting the culture and civilization of Ketch. He said that Katch Museum and Culture Center would be strengthened by providing funds to sustain such activities. It should be noted that the wall painting week is being celebrated by the district administration of Ketch to encourage the artists associated with the art sector, as a result of which the walls of the government buildings on the main highways of Turbat city are being decorated in a beautiful way through wall painting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Turbat Government Best

Recent Stories

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women ..

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women with disabilities

9 minutes ago
 ADC chairs district out of 'School children Commit ..

ADC chairs district out of 'School children Committee' meeting

9 minutes ago
 NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuc ..

NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuclear Arsenal - US Envoy

9 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for provision of quality educati ..

Govt taking steps for provision of quality education: Sardar Khetran

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check o ..

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

19 minutes ago
 Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.