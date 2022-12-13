Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy society; Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah visited the venue of the wall painting art competition organized by the district administration Ketch on Tuesday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah visited the venue of the wall painting art competition organized by the district administration Ketch on Tuesday.

On this occasion, along with the Provincial Health Minister, BNP Awami leaders Ghafoor Ahmad Bizenjo, Altaz Sakhi, Syed Taimur Shah, Ijaz Malai, Isfandiar Bizenjo, Khalid Raza, Khan Muhammad Gichki, Qasim Gichki, Sadiq Tajer, Seth Khalid, Aslam Waqar and Others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ehsan Shah said that to create a healthy society, it was necessary to promote activities related to art, sports and culture. Meanwhile, he inspected the works of art created by the artists and praised the artists who performed the best art.

While appreciating the efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ketch, he said that due to the academic, economic, cultural and social activities of DC, positive trends were developing in the area, the results of which would improve the economy of the area in times to come.

He said that the beautiful artwork on the walls were depicting the culture and civilization of Ketch. He said that Katch Museum and Culture Center would be strengthened by providing funds to sustain such activities. It should be noted that the wall painting week is being celebrated by the district administration of Ketch to encourage the artists associated with the art sector, as a result of which the walls of the government buildings on the main highways of Turbat city are being decorated in a beautiful way through wall painting.