"Art Therapy Workshop" concludes here at National Skills University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A-two day "Art Therapy Workshop" concluded here on Tuesday at National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad organized by a social enterprise Atomcamp with an aim to intellectually and professionally uplift the workforce of Pakistan.

The first day of the workshop focused on self-expression through color psychology and group mural activity, meanwhile, the second day was focused on clay therapy which helped participants to heal traumas and reduce anxiety.

In self-expression through color psychology activity, the participants were provided with canvas to share their emotions, fear, desires, and joy through colors.

Sobia Zahid, a participant while sharing experience after attending the workshop said it helped to express herself in the language of art.

"Colors are the symbol of life, each color has its own identity which speaks its own language," she added.

Another participant, Syeda Noor Zahra who came all the way from Peshawar to attend the workshop said it was her right decision to be the part of that event which taught her a lot about the potential of arts.

She stressed that the therapy enabled her to express herself, boost creativity, and heal her traumas by playing with colors and working with clay.

"This was the best workshop I've attended so far. Atomcamp has done a great job by providing people a chance to learn the art," said Mahnoor Fatima a university student.

Neeli Ahmed a visual artist who involved in putting together this art therapy in collaboration with atomcamp felt encouraged after seeing the positive response from the participants.

She vowed to continue to spread awareness about art therapy and its role in healing trauma, boosting creativity, and expressing oneself.

Noor Fatima who is the Art Curator at PNCA said "I'm so glad to be a part of this workshop and connecting with the participants and hearing their stories were amazing.

"I was overwhelmed by the positive feedback from the participants during this two-day workshop," she remarked.

These two days of the workshop were filled with joy, colors, creativity, and enthusiasm. During this workshop, participants shared their positive remarks and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate.