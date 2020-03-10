Art work by Saudi women displayed at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday held an exhibition here at the National Art Gallery in connection with the International Women's Day featuring the works of Saudi women artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday held an exhibition here at the National Art Gallery in connection with the International Women's Day featuring the works of Saudi women artists.

The exhibition titled 'Weaving Threads' has been arranged in collaboration with Ministry of Culture and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to showcase the pioneering works of Saudi women artists for the first time in Pakistan.

The artists include Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al Sudairi and Nora Al Issa whose works will be displayed depicting the creativity and skills of Saudi women to Pakistani people.

The organizers said the event had been arranged to encourage Saudi women in their creative endeavors as well as to increase people to people contact between the two countries.

The event was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who highlighted the importance and historical strength of cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

In her welcome address, DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed appreciated the Saudi Cultural Ministry for encouraging the women artists to play their role in building the social fabric of societies and bridging cultures.

It was a unique exhibition as for the first time all the artists were Saudi women in Pakistani exhibition.

These women represent emerging freedoms for Saudi women and help women in developing new links with the global art world.