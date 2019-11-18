Art work of sculptor Sadiq Ali Shahzad to be preserved

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Art work of noted sculptor Sadiq Ali Shahzad would be preserved as part of efforts to save heritage.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak during a visit to the Multan Arts Council (MAC) while talking to the newsmen here on Monday.

He said that Multan was an ancient city and preserving its heritage was a duty that should be fulfilled.

He said the MAC was playing a vital role in projecting heritage and culture of this area and the art work of late sculptor Sadiq Ali Shahzad decorating the MAC art gallery would be displayed in glass boxes.

He said Sadiq Ali Shahzad was a renowned artist.His memories and work would continue to inspire the young artists.

He expressed concerns over old and damaged furniture at the literary section of the MAC and said that it would be replaced to facilitate writers and poets.

He also took notice of odor in the hall of the MAC due to presence of bats and said that buildings department would be asked to address the issue.