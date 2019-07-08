UrduPoint.com
Art Workshop At PNCA Enhancing Students' Creative Skills

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Summer art camp at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was maintaining the momentum to attract teens and students from twin cities who were on their summer break for two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Summer art camp at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was maintaining the momentum to attract teens and students from twin cities who were on their summer break for two months.

Summer art camp classes, started last month, will continue to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations till August 5.

The courses offer exciting opportunity for budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into three age groups to 5 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16 years old.

According to an official of PNCA, almost 50 students from various educational institutions of twin cities were participating in the classes to get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during seven weeks of art workshop.

"The art camp is designed to introduce the young minds with basic training of drawing, use of pencil, sketching and paints.

"It is a regular feature of PNCA's programs arranged by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division to facilitate students and future artists for boosting their hidden talent besides their regular studies", he added.

He said the management has arranged the classes including courses of drawing painting, sculpture, calligraphy and other disciplines.

He said during various sessions of the art camps, the young artists get the experience of drawings and paintings by using different mediums, themes and techniques by professional artists.

They will also get training in music both instrumental, vocals, he said adding, besides that drama and puppet workshop will also be arranged for children. Students will also be awarded with a certificate at the end of the workshop.

