UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ARTAID, Embassy Of China Distributed Special Food Relief Package

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

ARTAID, Embassy of China distributed special food relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :ARTAID, Pakistan in collaboration with Embassy of the People's Republic of China distributed special food relief package and ration bags among deserving families and transgender community in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Chairman ARTAID renowned Actor, film producer Jamal Shah also attended the food distributed ceremony.

The ration bags were beautifully decorated with Pak-China flags two iron friends "a friendship higher than the heights of Himalayas and deeper than the depths of Arabian Sea".

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi highly praised the initiative of ARTAID and Embassy of China in Pakistan. He said that Pak-China is two great friends and this special relief package is a gift from the people of China to people of Pakistan.

Jamal Shah said that ARTAID is thankful to the Embassy of China for continuous support of serving humanity.

He said that ARTAID was launched in 2005 as a platform to support the earthquake affected people, adding that it was being reactivated to provide the much needed assistance for providing food and medicine to the low income families affected by social distancing and COVID-19 lockdown.

Jamal Shah said that ARTAID will continue to collect essential grocery items such as flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, soap etc.

He said that some food bags distributed among the deserving families of Islamabad and remaining would be distributed in other areas.

He said that the devastating effect of the pandemic has already dismantled many strong economies the world over.

Earlier, Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China & Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan presented 1600 ration bags to ARTAID Chairman for distribution among the deserving families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Earthquake World Film And Movies China Oil Jamal Shah From Flour

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.