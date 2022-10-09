Artaid holds auction to help flood affetees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :In order to collect fund for the flood affectees in Pakistan, ArtAid a relief initiative by Hunerkada will organize here an art Exhibition and Auction on Monday.

The auction would start at 8 pm and continue till 11:30 pm in which the number of art pieces would be displayed for the auction, said Jamal shah, chairman Hunerkada.

Talking to APP on Sunday he said that, the recent unprecedented spell of massive floods courtesy climate change enforced by the leading economies of the world had ravaged Pakistan.

"In this extreme urgency and belief in your generosity, we invite your contribution towards a relief effort to provide expedited rehabilitation and aid to disaster-stricken areas across Pakistan," he urged.

