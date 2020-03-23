ArtAid reactivated to provide much needed assistance to low income families

Renowned artist, former Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Head of ArtAid, Jamal Shah Monday said ArtAid reactivated to provide much needed assistance to the affected low income families in the testing time

Talking to APP, he said that "ArtAid" was launched in 2005 as a platform to support the earthquake affected people and held the historic Marathon Live Art Auction in collaboration with ptv.

He said that it was time for us to engage all our support network in order to reach out to the needy such as the daily wagers and other downtrodden communities exposed to COVID19 onslaught.� � � � � � � � � � � � � ArtAid will collect necessities such as grocery items, tea, cooking oil, Sugar, medicines, detole and soap or detergents. ArtAid will also put Art works for online auction both for funds as well as barter for supplies.� � � � � � � � � � � � "ArtAid will also collect funds or supplies through online music Concerts. "You are requested to send your support�to; 217-B, Margalla Road, F-10/3, Islamabad" he said.� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � He said that we also need volunteers to help us and plan to employ a few jobless young boys and girls for delivery of support packages to the needy families � � � � � � � � � � � � COVID 19 is not a fictitious scare but a reality which has shaken the entire world and our beloved�motherland particularly is faced with the biggest challenge of its history.

He said that almost all artists had donated works to the auction and considerable funds were raised in the event called Art for Life and deposited into president's fund for the earthquake affected families.

"ArtAid later on supported the flood victims in Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now responding to the devastating effects of COVID19,�we are reactivating ArtAid to�provide the much needed assistance of providing food and medicine to the affected low income families in these testing times", added.

He said that "we are mobilizing teams of willing contributors and establish a network dedicated to helping the most vulnerable segment of society".

He said that this testing times was warranting concerned and timely action from us while the entire globe including the strongest economies are trying to combat the deadly pandemic on a war footing, we as a struggling economy and nation will have to be far more vigilant and compassionate in our efforts of braving the deadly reality.