Art,Craft Classes At Lok Virsa In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Art and Craft classes at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the aspirant of cultural paintings and calligraphy in the supervision of master artists and artisans of painting and calligraphy.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said that training program in "Folk Crafts " has started from Feb 15 and will continue till 15 May.

He said that the classes are now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

The official said master artisans in different specialized craft fields are imparting training to registered participants at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum.

He said that these classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he added.

He said that Initially the are providing training in Folk Paintings & Calligraphy.

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in different Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy.

He said that these classes were taught by different master artisans and calligraphers to groom their learning skills in art and craft.

"Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses which will enhance their skills in art and craft.

He said that It will be a 3-month course with monthly fee of Rs.3,000/- (non-refundable) adding that per participant to be paid in advance.

He said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket and timings will be 4 to 6 pm (Saturday & Sunday).

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled by emailing: dirmuseums@lokvirsa.org.pk//778

