Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions Court Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail Till September 30

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail till September 30

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the case filed for violation of Article 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the case filed for violation of Article 144.

During the hearing, Imran Khan did not appear in the court and requested the court for exemption from attendance.

The court approved the exemption plea and extended the interim bail till September 30.

