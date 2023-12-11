(@Abdulla99267510)

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) The Indian Supreme Court on Monday upheld the contentious move by the Modi government to revoke Article 370, stripping the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The judgment, delivered by Chief Justice D. V. Chandrachud, backed modi government’s extremist's stance on the region's integration with India. The ruling is against the will of the people of the occupied territory.

The Chief Justice ruled that Jammu and Kashmir, having willingly acceded to India, did not retain internal autonomy. The temporary nature of Article 370 was emphasized, and it was likened to Article 35A, which designates occupied Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after weeks of hearings on petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370. These petitions sought the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's political status and contested the division of the region into two separate union territories.

The top court ruled that the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly did not intend to establish a separate entity, and Article 370 did not freeze the inclusion of the region.

The Modi government revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019, emphasizing the President's authority to amend constitutional provisions.