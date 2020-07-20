Article 62 bans duel nationality holder from becoming MP: Fawad Chaudhri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Supreme Court, in the light of Article 62 of the Constitution, has clearly ordered about disqualification of duel nationality holders for the membership of the Parliament. He said the Advisors and the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister are defective part of the cabinet who have no decision making powers in parliamentary form of the government.

The minister expressed these views while replying to the questions about the status of duel nationality holders in the Cabinet during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

Fawad Chaudhry, however, said that there was no harm in seeking expert opinions from non political or bureaucratic circles but, he added, such people have no powers of decision or policy making beyond their jurisdiction of giving advice.

To a question, the minister said that Arab states were granting Aqama (work permit) instead of citizenship whereas in western countries, green cards or permanent residency were granted to foreign nationals as substitutes. The issue with Aqama is its non declaration in Pakistan which was witnessed in the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he expressed.