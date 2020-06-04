UrduPoint.com
Article 62(1)f Doesn't Apply If A Person Not Returns Bank Loan In Time: Justice Bandial

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:29 AM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing a election matter along with Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said Article 62(1)f did not apply to a person who obtain loan from bank and not return it on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing a election matter along with Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said Article 62(1)f did not apply to a person who obtain loan from bank and not return it on time.

He said delays in bank loan refunds could be for any reason.

The court granted permission to the respondent to appoint a lawyer at the request of petitioner Yaqub Sheikh.

Justice Bandial asked does the decision of the tribunal state that 62 (1) F applies to the petitioner? He asked the petitioner whether he cleared his financial issues? The counsel for petitioner Yaqub Sheikh said that his client obtained four loans from different banks and three of which had been paid off.

He said the tribunal had written against his client that he was not 'Sadiq and Amin' according to Article 62(1)f.

He said Rashida Yaqub was disqualified under 62 (1) F but his client was not.

Justice Bandial said the Supreme Court had already given its verdict in this regard.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that it was impossible to get permission to contest re-election after the Supreme Court decision.

Tariq Akram a respondent in the case pleaded the court to grant time to hire a counsel as he could not hire a lawyer due to coronavirus pandemic.

The court adjourned hearing till date in office after allowing Tariq Akram to hire a counsel.

