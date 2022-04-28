UrduPoint.com

Article 63-A Can't Be Implement On 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Thursday said Article 63-A of the Constitution could not be implemented on 20 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because they did not cast their vote in the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, and also not for PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Thursday said Article 63-A of the Constitution could not be implemented on 20 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because they did not cast their vote in the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, and also not for PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the 20 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were still part of the PTI and could not be called disgruntled ones. Raja Riaz and Noor Alam Khan had decided that they would not quit the party, he added.

The minister said there was no precedent in the country's history that an elected representative had not taken oath of office with 24 hours of election.

Replying to a question, he said law would take its course regarding election of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Azam Nazir Tarar said former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar had called Sardar Usman Buzdar for verification of his resignation from the chief ministership. Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi had submitted his nomination papers for the leader of the house in Punjab Assembly and Usman Buzdar was also standing with him at that time, he added.

